Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fans rally around her after she gets flak from rival fandoms; trend 'WE LOVE YOU DIVYANKA'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has made immense news over the weekend. The unfair elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain made fans seethe in anger. They called out the makers and Arjun Bijlani for the same. Later, they picked on some comment made by Divyanka Tripathi to Sourabh Raaj Jain. It was an edited comment but the actress got immense backlash for the same. Fans of Sourabh Raaj Jain are damn upset that he got out in this manner. He has made a video talking about his elimination and how he felt it was not right. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented that his exit was a huge loss for the show and viewers. Sourabh Raaj Jain also sent her a lot of love.
In the middle of all this, Divyanka Tripathi's fans conducted an online activity WE LOVE YOU Divyanka to show respect and admiration for the actress. Check out the tweets...
The actress also saw the trends and recognised the love of her fans through a tweet. As we know, she is hugely popular since years now.
Divyanka had earlier celebrated her trolling week on social media. She said it helped her evolved and mature. The actress said she was happy to see that people can fight passionately for something they love.
