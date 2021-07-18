Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's terrific show in the first episode leaves fans screaming, 'Just Wow' — read tweets

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shatters all notions of a TV bahu with her Dhakaad performance in the first episode. The lady picked up a crocodile as if it was a kid