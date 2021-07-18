Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's terrific show in the first episode leaves fans screaming, 'Just Wow' — read tweets

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started off with a bang. Not only do we have a star-studded line-up of celebs but the stunts also look exciting. Yesterday, we saw good performances from Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others. But the person who took the cake was Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The lady picked up a young crocodile with bare hands, and did not flinch even when the reptile lashed out at her with its tail. She suffered a small cut on the left side of her face. Her effortless performance left fans whistling and how. Even the contestants were surprised seeing how good she was. This came after she was introduced as the 'bahu' of Indian TV. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere: From Shweta Tiwari kissing a chameleon to Divyanka Tripathi taking blessing from a giant lizard – here's all that went down

But it is not at all surprising. She has said that she does not have any major phobias in life. Also, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been a mountaineer from the top institute of India. So, she has that inherent sense of adventure. Check out how fans lauded her on social media. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya congratulates Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on starting a new life in the cutest way

for me

~loved how bravely #DivyankaTripathi did the task? made me remember teju

~the friendship bwn #AbhinavShukla #NikkiTamboli the way they cheered for eo♥️

~hated how they ignored maheck,she was so sweet to everyone

~gvg more imp to AB then #ShwetaTiwari like srsly?#KKK11 — ? (@thefreebirdd) July 18, 2021

This season is looking promising except nikki everyone's fearless..Divyanka =sherni..got hurt but wht a girl so calm n strong.. she's actually sweet..rohit sir is already impressed even srj is too good..my two favs srj&dtd..I liked bubbly aastha also..rooting for them #kkk11 #kkk — ?Priya? (@Priyank51306795) July 18, 2021

Divyanka performed the stunt really well damnnnn she has potential✨#DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 — Rithvik? (@KhudaJaane_) July 18, 2021

I can see teja's reflection in diviyanka didi ❤ she was damn good

and the way she was saying " koyi baat nehi"

Awwwww ?? And Jun was truly an all rounder ?❤#ArjunBijlani #DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 — shrenal321 (@ruhi_shines) July 18, 2021

This is what you deserve @Divyanka_T . So much love yesterday from neutral audience and your fans. This was an unplanned trend di. Look at people Loving you! <3 #DivyankaTripathi #DivyankaTripathiDahiya #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/F4740UqQNQ — Divek_ki_deewani (@_Smega_gl) July 18, 2021

Guys my mom loves YHM but she doesn't know DT or even her name. I just showed her the stunt 5 minutes back. My mom legit cried! The moment she picked up the crocodile, my mom was like woahh and had tears running down. @Divyanka_T #DivyankaTripathi #DivyankaTripathiDahiya #KKK11 — Divek_ki_deewani (@_Smega_gl) July 18, 2021

We can see that fans have erupted in joy seeing the fab show put up by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The host, Rohit Shetty also said that he saw one of the finalists in the actress. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik shows off her never-ending love for hot pink in latest photoshoot – view pics