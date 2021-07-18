Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's terrific show in the first episode leaves fans screaming, 'Just Wow' — read tweets

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started off with a bang. Not only do we have a star-studded line-up of celebs but the stunts also look exciting. Yesterday, we saw good performances from Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others. But the person who took the cake was Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The lady picked up a young crocodile with bare hands, and did not flinch even when the reptile lashed out at her with its tail. She suffered a small cut on the left side of her face. Her effortless performance left fans whistling and how. Even the contestants were surprised seeing how good she was. This came after she was introduced as the 'bahu' of Indian TV. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere: From Shweta Tiwari kissing a chameleon to Divyanka Tripathi taking blessing from a giant lizard – here's all that went down
But it is not at all surprising. She has said that she does not have any major phobias in life. Also, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been a mountaineer from the top institute of India. So, she has that inherent sense of adventure. Check out how fans lauded her on social media. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya congratulates Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on starting a new life in the cutest way
We can see that fans have erupted in joy seeing the fab show put up by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The host, Rohit Shetty also said that he saw one of the finalists in the actress. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik shows off her never-ending love for hot pink in latest photoshoot – view pics
