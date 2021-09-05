Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being loved by the audience. The TRPs of the show have been quite amazing since the start. Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen are the contestants this year. Until now, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Anushka Sen have been eliminated. We have the top 8 left now. In yesterday's episode, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began with Rohit Shetty announcing that this will be the ticket to finale week. He shows them the ticket for finale. He also said that out of 8 only 6 people will get to fight for the ticket to finale. 2 contestants will not get to play for the ticket. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, September 4, 2021, Highlights: Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul are out of the ticket to finale race

The first dynamic stunt was performed by Rahul Vaidya-Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul-Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. In this stunt we saw Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's amazing performance. Both the girls did perform well than the boys. However, fans could not stop praising Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. She made the stunt look so easy. Post the show ended, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was trending on Twitter and fans were all praise for the way she fearlessly did the stunt. Fans have also said that they wish to see the ticket to finale in her hands. Some even say that the winner's trophy should also go to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Not just yesterday's stunt, Divyanka has aced all the stunts she did in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 since the start. Divyanka hasn't aborted any stunt despite having injuries and pain. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Rahul Vaidya, Kushal Tandon and others SLAM paps for invading privacy at late actor's funeral

Rohit Shetty has also praise Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya every time she performed a stunt. During the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too, Rohit Shetty said that he was surprised with Divyanka Tripathi's performance. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fearless attitude will help her win the trophy. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood or Vishal Aditya Singh - Who do you think will get 'Ticket to Finale' next week? Vote now

