Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think Rahul Vaidya deserved to get eliminated from the show? Vote now

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by blockbuster filmmaker , we saw top six finalists doing some daredevil stunts. While Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya won the stunts, and aborted their stunts, which led them to lock horns with each other in the elimination round. The final stunt was won by Shweta and we saw Rahul getting eliminated from the show. While the elimination was done on the based of the performance in the final stunt, we would like to know your opinion about his eviction through your votes. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Rahul Vaidya aborts stunt citing back issue; angry fans slam Rohit Shetty for his lack of appreciation – view tweets

<span class="relatedarticlelink 1-6">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/khatron-ke-khiladi-11-grand-finale-live-updates-divyanka-tripathi-arjun-bijlani-shweta-tiwari-rahul-vaidya-varun-sood-and-vishal-aditya-singh-to-compete-with-each-other-one-last-time-read-the-latest-n-1920003/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Second')">Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya gets eliminated from the show</a></span> </p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="614f7985af01c1002465fa95" height="398"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Acrobats could have never been so scary! How excited are you for this stunt? #KKK11Finale pic.twitter.com/1KfbwtHKef — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 25, 2021

Tomorrow we will see Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari competing with each other for one last time to lift the winner's trophy. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Bigg Boss 15 launch and confirmed participants, Shaheer Sheikh's daughter's name and more

Talking Rahul Vaidya, the singer recently won our hearts with his opinion on Raj Kundra case as he said, "I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to Covid-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach."

So, are you excited for tomorrow's grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.