On Saturday's, 21st August, episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, host and celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed that the day's stunts would be performed by duos and proceeded to pair Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari, and Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli together. Abhinav Shukla gave a solid performance as he always has till now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but was badly let down by Anushka Sen, leading to severe backlash on Twitter after the episode ended. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans seething with RAGE over Abhinav Shukla always being paired with weaker contestants – view tweets
Both KKK11 and Abhinav Shukla fans were seething with rage over the latter's misfortune of perpetually being paired with weaker contestants despite being one of the strongest performers, with some even coming up with conspiracy theories on Twitter, suspecting that the channel, Colors TV, and makers of the stunt-based reality show are deliberately putting Abhinav together with weaker partners (nobody came up with a reason for this theory though). Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 21st August 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood leave everyone behind while Rohit Shetty announces a double elimination
In the week gone by, Abhinav was paired with Nikki Tamboli, where he again had to resign to his fate of a badly executed task despite his good performance, and it wasn't the first time he was paired with Nikki, who's been widely recognised as the weakest contestant on KKK11 by a country mile. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows
Check out some of the angry tweets below:
Considering the severe reaction by the viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the ex-Bigg Boss 14 participant's fans, we thought of asking you if you share the same opinion: That Abhinav Shukla is being deliberately paired with weaker contestants? VOTE NOW below and have your say...
