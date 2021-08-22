On Saturday's, 21st August, episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, host and celebrated filmmaker revealed that the day's stunts would be performed by duos and proceeded to pair and Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and , and , Vishal Aditya Singh and , and Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli together. Abhinav Shukla gave a solid performance as he always has till now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but was badly let down by Anushka Sen, leading to severe backlash on Twitter after the episode ended. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans seething with RAGE over Abhinav Shukla always being paired with weaker contestants – view tweets

Both KKK11 and Abhinav Shukla fans were seething with rage over the latter's misfortune of perpetually being paired with weaker contestants despite being one of the strongest performers, with some even coming up with conspiracy theories on Twitter, suspecting that the channel, Colors TV, and makers of the stunt-based reality show are deliberately putting Abhinav together with weaker partners (nobody came up with a reason for this theory though). Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 21st August 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood leave everyone behind while Rohit Shetty announces a double elimination

In the week gone by, Abhinav was paired with Nikki Tamboli, where he again had to resign to his fate of a badly executed task despite his good performance, and it wasn't the first time he was paired with Nikki, who's been widely recognised as the weakest contestant on KKK11 by a country mile. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

Check out some of the angry tweets below:

#AbhinavShukla is strongest contestant on #KKK11 Whenever he performe solo he ace the stunts? but again his partner disappointing! — ✯?????✯ (@Varuncasm__) August 21, 2021

No disrespect,but it's sad reality.

Why #AbhinavShukla Always Get Weaker partner in #KKK11.Most of the time Niki,today Anushka. He never got strong partner.Every other contestants are always getting strong partner.If this is not preplanned setup,then what is this???Its shameful — Saibal Mukherjee (@msaibal14) August 21, 2021

Not a fan of #AbhinavShukla but the way @ColorsTV is treating him is

So unfair....If you don’t want to play fair with him why do you offer him the show in the first place? #KKK11 — Ankita Mishra (@Its___ankita) August 21, 2021

Anybody else feels #AbhinavShukla is not treated fairly in #KKK11

I feel it though I have only watched 2 episodes lol but I can clearly see because it's too evident. Anyway I hope he reaches finale & wins ??#KhatronKeKhiladi — shivam ? // (@ShivamD_) August 21, 2021

Why is #AbhinavShukla always given weak partners, be it nikki or anushka ??? He is literally begging ?

Very unlucky ?

Not done @ColorsTV#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — tanu (@tanu_jitin2305) August 21, 2021

#AbhinavShukla always aces his solo stunts and everyone knows he's a great performer..?? it's so visible Colors doesn't wanna play it fair. #KKK11 — Sid ? (@Sagacious__Sid) August 21, 2021

Considering the severe reaction by the viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the ex-Bigg Boss 14 participant's fans, we thought of asking you if you share the same opinion: That Abhinav Shukla is being deliberately paired with weaker contestants? VOTE NOW below and have your say...