Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul are in love? Vote Now

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul have been linked together ever since they participated in 's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The two have bonded well during their stint in Cape Town and sparked the rumours of their affair. They have now added more fuel to the speculations when Vishal recited a romantic poetry for Sana during the semi-final stunts.

As we all know that Vishal is known for his competitive streak and has a thing for poetry. He was seen reciting a self-composed 'shayari' for none other than Sana Makbul. And it finally looked like love is in the air in Cape Town.

The cheer from his fellow contestants boosted Vishal's enthusiasm, inspiring him to read out his heartfelt 'shayari' penned for Sana in the most romantic style. Listening to her beloved's poetry, Sana just couldn't stop blushing and giggling.

Recently, the two were spotted together on a dinner date. When one of the paparazzis asked them, “Shaadi kab ho rahi hai?” Vishal quickly replied, “Shaadi thodi hogi? hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl). This response from Vishal amazed Sana and their fans.

So we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience what they feel about Vishal and Sana's chemistry. Do you think they have fallen in love with each other? or they are just too much comfortable in each other's company?

Cast your vote below:

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 inches towards the finale, in spite of all the fun and laughter, things are about to get serious as back-to-back elimination rounds hover upon all the contestants.