The semi-finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 happened last week. Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul were eliminated last week. Now, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood are the finalist of the show. Before the semi-finale, we saw the ticket to finale week. The first dynamic stunt was performed by Rahul Vaidya-Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul-Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. In this stunt we saw Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's amazing performance. Both the girls did perform well than the boys. However, fans could not stop praising Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. She made the stunt look so easy. Post the show ended, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was trending on Twitter and fans were all praise for the way she fearlessly did the stunt.

Fans have also said that they wish to see the ticket to finale in her hands. Some even say that the winner's trophy should also go to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. During the finale stunt, we saw Divyanka Tripathi performing with Rahul Vaidya. It was again a dynamic stunt. In that stunt too, we saw her fearlessly and confidently performing her stunt and winning it. She was focused on her stunt and was very quick. Divyanka easily won the stunt and even Rohit Shetty couldn't stop himself from praising Divyanka. Divyanka has aced all the stunts she did in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 since the start. Divyanka hasn't aborted any stunt despite having injuries and pain.During the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too, Rohit Shetty said that he was surprised with Divyanka Tripathi's performance. Hence, we had earlier asked fans whether they feel Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fearless attitude will help her win the trophy.

93% of people feel that Divyanka Tripathi's fearlessness will make her the winner of the show while the rest 7% feel she cannot win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.