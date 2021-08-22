Today's episode, 21st August, of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 began on a fun note with all the contestants in high spirits how they've developed strong bonds with on the show and whom each of them have grown close to in particular. Host and celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty then proceeded to reveal that the day's stunts would be performed in pairs and put Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari, and Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli together. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 21st August 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood leave everyone behind while Rohit Shetty announces a double elimination
When it was time for Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen's task, the former performed up to the mark as he always has till now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but was badly let down by his partner, leading to severe backlash on Twitter after the episode ended. Both KKK11 and Abhinav Shukla fans are seething in rage, with some lamenting his misfortune of the him always being paired with weaker contestants while other wondering if the channel and makers are doing it deliberately (for the uninitiated, he was paired with Nikki Tamboli last week, where he again had to resign to his fate of a badly executed task despite his good performance, and it wasn't the first time he was paired with her). Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows
Check out some of the angry tweets below: Also Read - Nikki Tamboli calls Rubina Dilaik her ‘emotional pillar’, ‘I get elder sister vibes from her’
Among other news, Rohit Shetty announced that no contestant would receive the 'fear funda' band in today's episode much to everyone's delight, only to soon declare that in the very next episode tomorrow, Sunday, 22nd August, there'd be
