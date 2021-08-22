Today's episode, 21st August, of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 began on a fun note with all the contestants in high spirits how they've developed strong bonds with on the show and whom each of them have grown close to in particular. Host and celebrated filmmaker then proceeded to reveal that the day's stunts would be performed in pairs and put and Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and , and , Vishal Aditya Singh and , and Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli together. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 21st August 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood leave everyone behind while Rohit Shetty announces a double elimination

When it was time for Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen's task, the former performed up to the mark as he always has till now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but was badly let down by his partner, leading to severe backlash on Twitter after the episode ended. Both KKK11 and Abhinav Shukla fans are seething in rage, with some lamenting his misfortune of the him always being paired with weaker contestants while other wondering if the channel and makers are doing it deliberately (for the uninitiated, he was paired with Nikki Tamboli last week, where he again had to resign to his fate of a badly executed task despite his good performance, and it wasn't the first time he was paired with her). Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

Check out some of the angry tweets below: Also Read - Nikki Tamboli calls Rubina Dilaik her ‘emotional pillar’, ‘I get elder sister vibes from her’

#AbhinavShukla is strongest contestant on #KKK11 Whenever he performe solo he ace the stunts? but again his partner disappointing! — ✯?????✯ (@Varuncasm__) August 21, 2021

No disrespect,but it's sad reality.

Why #AbhinavShukla Always Get Weaker partner in #KKK11.Most of the time Niki,today Anushka. He never got strong partner.Every other contestants are always getting strong partner.If this is not preplanned setup,then what is this???Its shameful — Saibal Mukherjee (@msaibal14) August 21, 2021

Not a fan of #AbhinavShukla but the way @ColorsTV is treating him is

So unfair....If you don’t want to play fair with him why do you offer him the show in the first place? #KKK11 — Ankita Mishra (@Its___ankita) August 21, 2021

Anybody else feels #AbhinavShukla is not treated fairly in #KKK11

I feel it though I have only watched 2 episodes lol but I can clearly see because it's too evident. Anyway I hope he reaches finale & wins ??#KhatronKeKhiladi — shivam ? // (@ShivamD_) August 21, 2021

Why is #AbhinavShukla always given weak partners, be it nikki or anushka ??? He is literally begging ?

Very unlucky ?

Not done @ColorsTV#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — tanu (@tanu_jitin2305) August 21, 2021

#AbhinavShukla always aces his solo stunts and everyone knows he's a great performer..?? it's so visible Colors doesn't wanna play it fair. #KKK11 — Sid ? (@Sagacious__Sid) August 21, 2021

Among other news, Rohit Shetty announced that no contestant would receive the 'fear funda' band in today's episode much to everyone's delight, only to soon declare that in the very next episode tomorrow, Sunday, 22nd August, there'd be