Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. He was sent in the elimination stunt by . Sourabh was up against Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen. Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the stunt according to the rules. She was still faster than Sourabh. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli passes with flying colours in her first stunt after comeback; Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and others woken up at 4 am for ‘atyachaar’

Fans were not impressed to see him getting eliminated and called it unfair. Here’s a look at a few reactions: Also Read - TRP Report Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gets decent numbers while Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fails again; Indian Idol 12 maintains the position in Top 5

Today's KKK elimination to be shocking and much unfortunate?#SourabhRaajJain will have to face 2nd elimination. #RohitShetty will praise him and call it a unfortunate and sad elimination. #ArjunBijlani will apologize him as it was his mistake pic.twitter.com/jcxUs7qc3w — TELLYWOOD TALKIES (@MahirDesai3) August 1, 2021

Why do I feel this is also scripted for @ColorsTV faces like they do in #BiggBoss

Colors will never Improve.#ArjunBijlani#KKK11#KhatronKeKhiladi11#WeLoveKhiladiRKV — Disha Parmar Official FC (@DishaOfficialFC) August 1, 2021

Very well said #AbhinavShukla! It was highly unfair to select #SourabhRaajJain for the elimination stunt. Not expected from #ArjunBijlani — Princess Rubi✨ #Rubiholic (@ShiviAg54402308) August 1, 2021

#Abhinavshukla is absolutely right putting some deserving contestant for elimination stunt is lightly unfair! Love to see #SourabhRaajJain was confident about stunt ? hope he wins#KKK11 — ✯?????✯ (@itss_Varun) August 1, 2021

If you think audience enjoy watching people like Nikki,Mehek above people like sourabh you are wrong!

Just stop being unfair to the deserving ones always! Do not invite them in first place if you want to take show with people like nikki!@ColorsTV#KKK11 #SourabhRaajJain — रi (@Riaatweets) August 1, 2021

Only #AbhinavShukla and #ShewtaTiwari said it was unfair for #SourabhRaajJain.

Strongest khiladi ko nehi joh weak hai usko elimination stunt pe bejh na cahiye tha@ColorsTV phirse khel gaya ? I want vk to do kkk but after this No. #KKK11 — Anika (@Anika_VKapoor) August 1, 2021

As you might be aware, Nikki Tamboli made her comeback in yesterday’s episode/ She was given a ‘second chance’ by the makers and seemed very determined this time around. She was excellent in her first stunt after her comeback. Many contestants and Rohit encouraged her during the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul's 'dimple and simple wali dosti' is too cute to handle – view pics