Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts the winner's trophy

Arjun Bijlani has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 by beating the likes of Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.