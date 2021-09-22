Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts the winner's trophy

The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and host along with other evicted contestants were seen gathering to shoot for the finale episode in Mumbai. From Nikki Tamboli to Anushka Sen, all the contestants were seen having a great time on the sets. And it seems like Arjun has emerged as the winner of KKK 11 by beating the likes of , , , Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale inside pictures promise Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and more will ensure a dhamakedaar battle royale

Film and TV critic Salil Arunkumar Sand took to Twitter to announce that Arjun has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun has also liked the tweet. He also tweeted about Divyanka saying that the show belonged to her, she ruled it and owned it, and not winning the trophy was nothing but her bad luck.

The show's host Rohit Shetty had come up with innovative stunts that truly tested the skill, strength and ability of the contestants. Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the stunt-based reality show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant.

A week before the grand finale, Rohit Shetty and the finalists were seen on the sets of Dance Deewane. The special 'Mahasangam' episode was filled with stunts, and dance performances. Arjun was seen donning the host's cap yet again and flirting with . He was seen sharing a few fun moments with the gorgeous judge and shaking a leg with contestant Soochna while performing a Lavani dance.

The show witnessed double elimination in the semi-finals. and Sana Makbul tried their best to sustain but couldn't get through. Though the two pushed themselves to the limits to perform their respective stunts, but luck didn't favour them and at the end, Abhinav and Sana had to bid adieu to the show following their commendable journey.