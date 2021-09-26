Rahul Vaidya has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer aborted the elimination stunt citing back issue. Host Rohit Shetty, however, wasn't so pleased with his decision and gave him some peace of mind. But it didn't go down well with Rahul Vaidya fans who have been venting out their anger over Rohit Shetty's lack of appreciation for him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya gets eliminated from the show
Many fans have been tweeting in support of Rahul after he aborted the finale stunt. They also slammed Rohit Shetty for not appreciating Rahul's efforts throughout the season. And the moment he aborted the stunt, he got scolded by the host. Some even raised questions on why Rahul aborted the stunt suddenly when he had performed difficult stunts in the past. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Bigg Boss 15 launch and confirmed participants, Shaheer Sheikh's daughter's name and more
Take a look.
The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will continue on Sunday with finalists Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Arjun Bijlani dances with KKK 11 trophy confirming his win, Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla's demise and more
