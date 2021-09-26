has been eliminated from 's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer aborted the elimination stunt citing back issue. Host Rohit Shetty, however, wasn't so pleased with his decision and gave him some peace of mind. But it didn't go down well with Rahul Vaidya fans who have been venting out their anger over Rohit Shetty's lack of appreciation for him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya gets eliminated from the show

Many fans have been tweeting in support of Rahul after he aborted the finale stunt. They also slammed Rohit Shetty for not appreciating Rahul's efforts throughout the season. And the moment he aborted the stunt, he got scolded by the host. Some even raised questions on why Rahul aborted the stunt suddenly when he had performed difficult stunts in the past. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Bigg Boss 15 launch and confirmed participants, Shaheer Sheikh's daughter's name and more

Take a look.

When Rahul performed good in stunts, Rohit sir never appreciated him.. And now when he's saying he aborted the stunt due to his back issue, itna suna rhe usko??#RahulVaidya #RKVians #KKK11Finale — ?ɛɛ℘ʂᎥ? (@Real_isRare_) September 25, 2021

Something is Wrong ,

Rahul had done All the Difficult Stunts Than this . Something is Fishy for sure.@rahulvaidya23#RahulVaidya#KKK11Finale — MILIND GABA FC (@MilindGabaFc) September 25, 2021

Watched #KKK11 for #RahulVaidya , this was the first time i watched KKK. Thanks to @ColorsTV never watching it again. Win or lose contestant deserves respect. He was never appreciated always sidelined chu_iya tactics. Ghatiya channel ??#KKK11Finale — Rahul Karan (HBD RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV❤️?) (@rahulrk0510) September 25, 2021

#RahulVaidya fantastic journey in #KKK11.. They made fun of you but you stand strong & entertained us... I hope #ArjunBijlani wins the show because others are just not worth it..#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11Finale — JannaT (@SipaiTasneem) September 25, 2021

#BB14 fake finale scenes repeating again salman bashed for one task and rohit shetty scolded for one abort. Both scenes #RahulVaidya wasn't eliminated, he left. His journey was amazing, never gave up. #RKVians are proud. #KKK11 #KKK11Finale — Rahul Karan (HBD RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV❤️?) (@rahulrk0510) September 25, 2021

Vishal didn't even perform his semifinale task Shweta and who aborted dont know how many stunts. Varun aborted tasks too Arjun got water stunts against non swimmers and shock stunts mostly Rahul ne ek stunt abort kiya they all like What he aborted in finale?#KKK11Finale — ᴶᴬᵞᴱˢᴴ (@iJayeshmali) September 25, 2021

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will continue on Sunday with finalists , , , Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Arjun Bijlani dances with KKK 11 trophy confirming his win, Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla's demise and more