Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Rahul Vaidya aborts stunt citing back issue; angry fans slam Rohit Shetty for his lack of appreciation – view tweets

Many fans have been tweeting in support of Rahul Vaidya after he aborted the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale stunt. They also slammed Rohit Shetty for not appreciating Rahul's efforts throughout the season.