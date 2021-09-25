Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya aborts the stunt
Today, we will witness our top six finalists Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh competing with each other for the one last time to lift the winner's trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Live Blog
Sep 25
th 2021
10:17 pm
Daily soap in Rohit Shetty style
In between the second stunt location, we see Divyanka Tripathi giving a narrative of a daily, which Rohit Shetty directs in his own style.
10:12 pm
Vishal Aditya Singh wins the stunt
While Vishal Aditya Singh wins the stunt, Rahul Vaidya gets fear fanda for aborting the stunt.
10:10 pm
Rahul Vaidya aborts the stunt
After contemplating over performing the stunt, Rahul Vaidya finally goes for it but he consumes a lot of time and finally he aborts it
10:03 pm
It's Varun's turn
After Vishal Aditya Singh, we see Varun Sood gearing up for the stunt and doing it quite smoothly. He picks and hooks the first flag quite easily but reaching to second flag consumes a good amount of time. By picking third flag, he too completes the stunt.
9:52 pm
Vishal Aditya Singh completes the stunt
Vishal starts the stunts with slow but steady pace and removes the first flag. While he looked tired, the actor managed to remove and hooked the 2nd flag. The actor picks the third flag and completes it.
9:43 pm
Adventurous stunt
And Rohit Shetty explains the stunt and chooses Vishal, Rahul and Varun for it.
9:41 pm
Another talent of Rohit Shetty
Divyanka reveals that she knows that Rohit Shetty knows a card trick and we see the filmmaker acing it like a boss.
9:40 pm
9:38 pm
Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul come to support the finalists
Ahead of the finale stunts, we see Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul coming to support the finalists.
9:33 pm
Final Showdown
The grand finale episode starts with Rahul Vaidya dedicating a song to Rohit Shetty. Later, we see Divyanka Tripathi and other finalists sharing their thoughts on winning the trophy.
