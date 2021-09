Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fans feel Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vishal Aditya Singh are real winners of the stunt reality show.

The grand finale of 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has just concluded and we saw emerging as the winner of the stunt reality show. While the fans of the actor sent congratulatory messages to him, netizens slammed the channel and the makers for showing biasedness towards the Naagin star as the finale stunt was a water one and Arjun is a good swimmer while Vishal Aditya Singh and are not good swimmers. They went to say that for them Divyanka and Vishal are the real winners. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale Live Updates: Who will win among Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh?

Clear favouritism and biasedness in favour of #ArjunBijlani by colors. They designed finale stunt to be a swimming stunt to favour him, as both #Vishal and #DivyankaTripathi both dont know swimming & arjun is very good at it. Thoda to less obvious kar dete.#KhatronkeKhiladi11 — Bigg Boss 24 Hrs Live (@bb15livefeeds) September 26, 2021

So #ArjunBijlani will win this trophy bcoz he can swim well. And #vishal and #DivyankaTripathi are not good swimmer. So thats fair if #ArjunBijlani has won #KhatronkeKhiladi11 people should watch and then trend against someone. Everything is not unfair on Television. #BeASport — Bigg Boss Fan ? Divya agarwal/Tejaswwi Prakash? (@navin_duggal) September 26, 2021

What do you expect from a man who doesn't know how to swin? How can they give water stunt in finale knowing #vishaladityasingh and #divyaagrawal are not swimmers whereas #ArjunBijlani is a pro swimmer? Pure season me water stunts kam mile the kya Arjun ko? So partial.#KKK11 — Khushiiii (@KhushiNil21) September 26, 2021

Let me buy a new clock for @ColorsTV #ArjunBijlani won by 20 sec it's was clearly visible that #DivyankaTripathi was faster than him but sorry she is not colors face @Thearjunbijlani haha many will laugh at you khairat winner of kkk even after lost in finale stunt? — ashishi shaw (@AshishiShaw) September 26, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi said no to #BiggBoss15 so makers wouldn't make her winner even if she was faster.

If she would have accepted then she might have won.#ArjunBijlani is a colors face.

Anyway @ColorsTV is known for baisedness since long now.@Divyanka_T @Thearjunbijlani — Raj jain (@raj__jainn) September 26, 2021

#KKK11 whatever people say Vishal deserved to win divyanka deserve to win Real winner fuck.... Winner is only one and that's it king #ArjunBijlani He is and will be the winner of #KKK11 Ab kitna bhi jalo kuch nhi hona — Prashant Chavan (@Prashan36765913) September 26, 2021

So, do you think makers were biased towards Arjun Bijlani? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.