Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Has Anushka Sen tested positive for Covid-19 in Cape Town? Report suggests so

's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news for a while now. The contestants which include , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been shooting in a tight schedule. However, if the latest report is to believed, Anushka has contracted the deadly virus while shooting on the sets. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya's 'yarana' in Cape Town is adorable – view pics

According to Spotboye, Anushka has been quarantined after her Covid-19 test came out positive. She is apparently asymptomatic. Following her test on Monday, the rest of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 crew including the celebrities underwent Covid-19 test and their reports are reportedly negative. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty’s reality show to have a SHOCKING mass elimination? – THESE contestants may leave

Meanwhile, the show might witness mass elimination that has never happened before in all the previous seasons. Not one or two but as many as five contestants might get eliminated from the show. It is being said that Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen’s journey will reportedly end while Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh will move ahead in the show. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from the show. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The contestants, on the other hand, are seen having a gala time in Cape Town. They seem to have bonded well during their journey and have become a squad in itself. Their often keep sharing their pictures on social media thus raising the curiosity levels of their fans who are eagerly waiting to see them on the screen.