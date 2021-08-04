Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Has Arjun Bijlani won the show? The actor's puzzling smile leaves fans angry and furious

's stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started airing on television. This week, Sourabh Raaj Jain got eliminated after used his K medal to nominate the former for the elimination stunt. While fans have already been venting out their anger on social media, Arjun's puzzling smile when asked about being the show's winner has further left the social media users angry and furious. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reacts to Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination and Arjun Bijlani being favoured on the show

Reports have been doing the rounds for a while now that Arjun has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In fact, when all the contestants return to Mumbai from Cape Town, had also accidentally went on to reveal that Arjun is the winner of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 5 things we can expect from the Karan Johar hosted show

So when Arjun was recently spotted in the city with his wife Neha Swami, he was asked by the paparazzi if he has won the show. He looked a bit tensed when the question was thrown at him. However, he maintained that he doesn't know who the winner is and insisted fans to keep watching the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nisha Rawal's Bigg Boss participation rumours amidst legal battle with Karan Mehra, Aishwarya Sharma inks Neil Bhatt's name on her hand and more

When the paparazzi further prodded him to tell if he isn't the winner then who is it, Arjun took a pause and again refused to answer the question saying he is clueless about it. The paparazzi then laughed at his answer and told him that they know he has won the show, Arjun flashed a mysterious smile to the camera before waving a goodbye to the shutterbugs.

However, Arjun's smile left fans angry and they began calling the show scripted and biased. They began slamming the makers for favouring Arjun since he has done a few popular shows with the channel such as Naagin.

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has already ended. However, the contestants are being tight-lipped about the show flow and refusing to spill out any specific details.