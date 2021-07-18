Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 18, 2021 highlights: Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated; Sana Makbul completes her stunt in record time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began yesterday. It was an action-packed episode. Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill are the participants this year. Shweta, Arjun, Anushka, Rahul, Abhinav, Nikki, Aastha, Sourabh and Divyanka performed the tasks yesterday and today it is time for Vishal, Varun, Sana and Mahekk. Take a look at the highlights of today's episode: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere: From Shweta Tiwari kissing a chameleon to Divyanka Tripathi taking blessing from a giant lizard – here's all that went down

Vishal Aditya Singh reminded of Bigg Boss 13's frying pan episode

Rohit Shetty reminded Vishal, Varun, Sana and Mahekk that it is their turn to perform. He asks Vishal who he thinks is his biggest competition. Vishal takes Varun's name and Varun takes Vishal's name. Sana and Mahekk get offended as they think that these boys don't consider them as strong competitors because they are girls. Soon, this turns into a girls Vs boys argument and Rohit Shetty tells Vishal that he must be quite in this topic of girls looking at his Bigg Boss 13 history. Then the episode of Madhurima Tuli hitting Vishal with a frying pan plays and everyone laugh at Vishal. Vishal jokingly says that even in this show he is just worried about frying pans now.

Vishal, Sana, Varun, Mahekk's dynamic helicopter stunt

Vishal, Sana, Varun and Mahekk are giving a helicopter stunt. Vishal-Sana are paired together while Mahekk performs with Varun. They have to be on two huge balls that are tied to a helicopter. There will be flags tied on the ropes on the balls. They have to collect the flags. The team which removes more number of flags wins. Varun and Mahekk go first and remove 10 flags while Vishal-Sana also take up 10 flags. However, Vishal and Sana take more time than Varun-Mahekk. Later Rohit Shetty jokingly hits Vishal with a frying pan again reminding him of Madhurima.

Rahul, Vishal, Sana's water stunt

Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul fight to get rid of fear fhanda. Rahul Vaidya being scared of water listens to Rohit Shetty and calmly completes the stunt. Vishal Aditya Singh tries but eventually panics and aborts the stunt. Sana Makbul performs the stunt in the most amazing way. She does it better than Rahul Vaidya. Rohit Shetty also reveals that she broke the record and completed the stunt in 36 seconds. Rahul and Sana are now free from the fear fhanda while Vishal will do the elimination stunt.

Nikki and Anushka's terrific guessing stunt

Anushka and Nikki will be blindfolded and they have to guess which animals have been put on their body. Anushka does the stunt in a superb way while Nikki aborts again. Nikki cries badly while doing the stunts and impatiently wants everything to finish soon. Abhinav goes in to help her and Rohit Shetty gets angry on them. Anushka gets rid of fear fhanda and Nikki goes to the elimination stunt.

The Elimination stunt

It is again a water stunt. Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli both have water phobia but Vishal completes it. Nikki Tamboli aborts the stunt again leaving Rohit Shetty disappointed. Nikki Tamboli's elimination decision is left on the contestants. The majority feel she should not be in the show as she has aborted three stunts. Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated from the show.