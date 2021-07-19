Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Madhurima Tuli BLASTS the makers for recreating 'frying pan' scene with Vishal Aditya Singh

has blasted the Colors TV for recreating the 'frying pan' scene on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. In a tweet shared by the channel on their official Twitter handle, the infamous scene was recreated between Maheck Chahal and Vishal. "#VishalAdityaSingh ke bigg boss experience ne sikhaaya ki unko ladkiyon se bach kar rehna chahiye," read the tweet. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh REVEALS he used to flirt with Shweta Tiwari! And you won't believe how the actress used to react

However, Madhurima was not at all pleased with the channel for allegedly using her personal conflicts as a medium to boost the show's TRPs. She shared a video of her to address the issue. "Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys dont know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened. Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family's emotikns again and again.. Thank you," Madhurima posted.

In the video, Madhurima counted the shows she has done with the channel and claimed that she was being singled out because she has a limited fan following and no one will fight for her. "You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realising it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that. But you are playing with my emotions," she said.

After Madhurima's hard-hitting message, the channel has now deleted the said tweet.