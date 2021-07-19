Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Madhurima Tuli BLASTS the makers for recreating 'frying pan' scene with Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima Tuli has blasted the Colors TV for recreating the 'frying pan' scene on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. In a tweet shared by the channel on their official Twitter handle, the infamous scene was recreated between Maheck Chahal and Vishal.