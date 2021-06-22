Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli OPENS up on renewed friendship with Rahul Vaidya; says, 'We never had nothing against each other'

Bigg Boss 14 was made a lot entertaining because of the blow hot blow cold equation between Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. The two started off as good friends on the show but things deteriorated as the competition heated up. The final straw was the Ticket To Finale when she said that Rahul Vaidya was a flirt outside the house, and would allegedly send texts to her publicist. The singer was understandably very hurt by her statements. After that, they never became friends per se. However, things have changed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Even Abhinav Shukla is now talking to Rahul Vaidya. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya opens up on shaadi with ladylove Disha Parmar; says, ‘Will announce wedding date soon’

Nikki Tamboli told The Times Of India, "Yes, I agree that my bonding with Rahul Vaidya has once again become good. He is doing a fab job in the show. We always had a good bond but we had fights because of the circumstances in the Bigg Boss house. Personally, we never had nothing against each other and I am happy we are again back to being friends. I am happy everything is going well." The lady is going through a tough patch with the demise of her elder brother Jatin.

She also said that she had a better time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as compared to Bigg Boss 14. She said that she has made great friends in Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh. In fact, she has said that Vishal is an inspiration. She told the paper, " I am also getting along very well with Vishal. He is an outstanding person. He inspires me a lot and I am just always in awe of him for how he manages to pull off certain things. He is amazing, his will power is superb and he has got the guts to do things."

Nikki Tambol is back in town. Her song Number Likh with Tony Kakkar has come out now. The song has crossed 10 million views.