Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination

Yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has become the talk of the town. Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. He was sent in the elimination stunt by . Sourabh was up against Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen. Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the stunt according to the rules. She was still faster than Sourabh. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, the contestants including and felt it was unfair to take Sourabh's name as he never failed in any task. The netizens also showcased their anger on social media as they called his elimination wrong. A few contestants and even fans felt that instead of Sourabh, Arjun should have chosen Nikki Tamboli as she hasn't been a good performer.

People have even said that the makers purposely got back Nikki and are being partial towards her. They started trolling Nikki Tamboli for Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Nikki Tamboli reacted to these comments. She said that people are saying that she didn't perform stunts which is why she should have been chosen by Arjun instead of Sourabh but they need to understand that she could not perform because she had lost her brother just few days ago and was scared that if anything happens to her what will her family do. Nikki shared that all this was on her mind and hence she could not perform. However, she is glad that she got another chance. Nikki said that she understands that Sourabh has performed well which is why she think Arjun chose him.

Nikki explained that probably Arjun thought that Sourabh was a good competitor and would get past the elimination round. She said that it was unfortunate that he lost. Nikki also feels that people need to understand the reason why she couldn't perform earlier. She also explained how Arjun helped her earlier and he is her friend. Nikki said, "When Rohit Shetty earlier asked everyone if they thought I should leave the show, while the others raised their hands, Arjun didn't. He is a good friend and understands me. He may have thought that I could do better if given another chance." She also spoke about the trolling Arjun has been facing. Nikki shared, "I am sure Arjun can deal with netizens as he is mature. It was his decision to make and he made it, there was nothing wrong in it."