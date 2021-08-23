In the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we witnessed a solid twist as two contestants were evicted from the stunt reality show in the form of Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Interestingly, it was Nikki's second eviction from the show as earlier she was the first contestant to evicted in the opening week and later had made a comeback. While we saw her fans expressing their disappointment on the social media, the Bigg Boss 14 fame celebrity reacted to her elimination and said that 'winning and losing is a part of life'. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think the makers are deliberately pairing Abhinav Shukla with weaker contestants? VOTE NOW

Nikki shared a note on her Insta-story with her pic and wrote, "Losing or winning is a part of life. At the end of the day, it's a game and it doesn't make you any better or worse than anybody else. Every end is a new beginning. #KKK11 The journey was short". She shared another pic, where Vishal hugged her after Nikki broke down during the stunt and wrote, "@vishalsingh713 thank you for that hug was much needed at that moment".

In her KKK 11 journey, Nikki has been labeled as one of the weakest contestants of the show, in fact, recently had said that despite being underperforming, she has been part of the winning team, to which Nikki replied, "Uska bheja kharab hai, I think she is jealous of me. She didn't appreciate me when I did the water stunt with Abhinav thinking that Nikki can also perform. This is all frustration and nothing else as they have lost. You are not that strong. First, you become strong enough to call others weak. Not everyone is the same, some can do stunts while others can't. That's fine. All these are being said now. Previously all these things were not said as they had expected to win."

