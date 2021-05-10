Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli reveals she's sobbing herself to sleep; says, 'A part of me died with my brother'

Nikki Tamboli has headed to Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The young girl is battling her grief. Her brother, Jatin, 29 passed away less than 10 days ago. He was suffering from health issues since a while. He contracted COVID-19 and got pneumonia. It seems one of his lungs collapsed. It has been a tough decision for Nikki Tamboli to leave her folks and come on the show. The lady is now at the peak of her career. She said that her parents and brother would like her to do the show and chase her dreams. But it is easier said that done. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2021: Sidharth Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and other TV celebs share adorable posts for their mothers on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

In her note, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. Few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad he’s not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn’t want to accept that." She further wrote, "I just want to be able to talk to my brother and when I say this to my friends they say to me that I still can, but it’s not the same… They are not understanding or listening to how I am feeling." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and others have fun as they reach Cape Town – view pics

It is a said that only a person who loses a loved one understands how it feels. The rest of the world cannot fathom. She said that she more or less loved after her brother throughout her life. She wrote, "I kind of felt like my brother’s sister and mum. My mum and father just keeps saying I am the strong one in the family and she could have never gone through my and she excepts me to be doing ok and feeling strong now. I don’t feel strong at all now. I feel like everything is too hard and I just feel each day is difficult to live. I haven’t accepted my brother’s death." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rakhi Sawant cheers for Abhinav Shukla; wonders why Rahul Vaidya is participating in the show