Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS the pain of suffering in silence and unable to mourn before her parents post brother Jatin's death

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is happening right now in Cape Town, South Africa. Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli had to leave for the adventure reality show just after the demise of her elder brother, Jatin. The young lady has bared her heart out on how it has been very difficult for her as she has no one to share her pain. Nikki Tamboli said that she has to be strong for her parents who are devastated after the loss of their son. Jatin Tamboli was having health issues since a while now. He contracted COVID-19, which led to his lungs collapsing. When she was asked about how she is coping up, the lady said that she has not found someone with whom she can grieve her loss. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, Yami Gautam and more – check out the list of celebs who were trolled this week

She told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, I haven't. Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith k (I haven't got anybody with whom I can sit and talk), baat kar sakun. I haven't even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them." Nikki Tamboli said she knows she has to be strong for the sake for her parents. The lady stated that she is trying to move forward with acceptance. Nikki Tamboli said, "I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. (It is because) I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead." Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's dance-workout will set your mood for the weekend – watch video

Nikki Tamboli said her brother was very kicked about her being a part of the show. After he passed away, she said he will watch her from above. Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever." Our prayers are with the young lady and may she heal soon! Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rakhi Sawant shares her excitement to be a part of the show; promises 'a blast' of an episode– watch video