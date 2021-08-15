Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has impressed fans as our TV stars are putting in their best foot. But Nikki Tamboli has been a huge disappointment. It is evident that she is scared of many things. Fans feel that why has she signed the show if she cannot deliver. The past few months have not been easy on her. However, everyone is aware of the format of the show. Her lack of performance is even more glaring as strong contestants like Aastha Gill and Saurabh Raaj Jain have been evicted due to flawed policies of the makers. And seeing Nikki Tamboli just throwing away such opportunities has been disgusting for fans. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 14, 2021, highlights: Nikki Tamboli's disappointing performance upsets Rohit Shetty

Happy independence day…aaj ke shubh din paar I request colors and the makers of kkk11 to give us azadi from nikki…pls ab aur nahi hota she is on my nerves now?‍? #BoycottNikki #NikkiTamboli #kkk11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — alyssia (@alyssiajamal) August 15, 2021

Signing a petition to get Nikki kicked out of the show…sorry but this is extreme my ears cant tolerate the noise, my eyes cant bare seeing her do such nonsense and my brain cant take the shit she does and all the nonsense produced by her?? #boycottnikki #NikkiTamboli #kkk11 — alyssia (@alyssiajamal) August 15, 2021

Bandi ku haar cheez se daar lagti then why is she in the show usse better ghar mai makeup lagake pose marey na yahan paar dimak kyun khari sabka faltu mai…honestly my brain cant take more of nikki pls boycott her from the show…i am signing a petition ?‍??‍?#kkk11 #NikkiTamboli — alyssia (@alyssiajamal) August 15, 2021

#NikkiTamboli again a huge disappointment, has she joined show for comedy? Is salary deducted of this non performing and non professional attitude #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #RohitShetty . Please let the audience know @ColorsTV — Jyotima Prakash (@jyotima09) August 15, 2021

I feel so bad for abhinav bro ? like wtf Nikki #AbhinavShuklaInKKK11 #AbhinavShukla #NikkiTamboli — anam (@anamhabibii) August 15, 2021

We can see that people are damn upset with what has happened on the show so far. Nikki Tamboli was brought back and she is clearly not delivering. We do not know what the makers will do..Rohit Shetty did give her an earful for her performance.