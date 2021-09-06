Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari or Varun Sood – which two contestants will get eliminated before the finale? Vote Now

Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood will fight to reach the finale next week while Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has already made it to the finale by winning the ticket to finale.