Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has a massive fan following. Just like Bigg Boss, every year fans wait for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Many thought the show won't happen this year due to the pandemic but it did happen. Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen are the contestants this year. Until now, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Anushka Sen have been eliminated. Yesterday, we saw the ticket to the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, September 5, 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wins the ticket to finale beating Rahul Vaidya

Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Arjun Bijlani were fighting for the ticket to the finale. Out of these, Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reached the final stunt. In the finale stunt, both contestants had to perform together. Rahul Vaidya could not perform well and hence Divyanka won the stunt. Her performance left everyone shocked. Fans were praising her on social media and even said that she will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The next week we will have the semi-finale. A small glimpse of the semi-finale was shown during yesterday's episode. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is free the next week and she will perform directly in the finale week. Rohit Shetty announced that during the semi-finale, two contestants will be get eliminated at the end. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fearless attitude will help her win the trophy? Vote now

Fans are super-excited to know who would get eliminated and who will be the finalists of this season. Hence, we thought of fans asking which two contestants according to them will get eliminated just before the finale amongst Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, September 4, 2021, Highlights: Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul are out of the ticket to finale race

