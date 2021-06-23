Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya opens up on his bond with Abhinav Shukla; says, 'I won’t say that we are good friends’

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and have just returned to India post shooting in Cape Town. They both were at loggerheads while they were in the Bigg Boss 14 house. It was clearly visible that Rahul and Abhinav can never become friends. However, during the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the contestants were seen sharing happy pictures and videos on social media. They all formed a good bond while they were shooting in Cape Town. Many thought that Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla have also become friends now. In an interview with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya spoke about his bond with Abhinav Shukla post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani returns to India and his pictures with his boy gang are too cool to handle

Rahul Vaidya said that Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are different shows and Abhinav and him were never on the same page inside the Bigg Boss house, because of the turn of events and situations. This lead to a lot of fights between them. He added, "KKK is about an individual's capacity and how well one performs in stunts. I would say Abhinav and I have been cordial. Pehle show mein hamaare beech mein bilkul bhi baatcheet nahi thi, but today we exchange customary greetings. I won't say that we are good friends, but we are cordial as colleagues." Rahul Vaidya also said that he is cordial with everyone he works with. He said that he hasn't bonded too much with anyone on the show, because there is no space for more people in his life. He says that his life is filled with people who genuinely love him, be it friends or family and there is no vacuum of any kind.

"Mere dil mein sabhi spots are already taken by people and I am very happy with them. There is no place for more. So, the people I was shooting with were my colleagues. They were nice. I had a great time working with them, "he added.