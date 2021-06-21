Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty announces wrap up of this year's show; calls it an extra special season

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon begin airing on our television screens. The shoot of the show began a month ago. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill are the participants this year. These contestants have been sharing a lot of BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and making us excited for the show. Now, the shoot of the show has ended and the contestants are returning back to India from Cape Town. Rohit Shetty also took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up of this season. He shared a picture on Instagram and spoke about this 42 day long journey. Also Read - Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann to make her digital debut opposite THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant

Rohit Shetty wrote, "A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds. I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Earlier, shared a video on Instagram and penned a not on his journey on the show. In the video, Rohit Shetty can be seen sitting at the entrance of a chopper all set to land. Along with the video, Rohit Shetty wrote, "7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot…But what hasn't changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television. Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11."