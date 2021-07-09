Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty REVEALS which contestants surprised him the most on the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting has been completed and the contestants are back in Mumbai from Cape Town. Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Mahek Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood are the participants this year. The show will air from July 17th and yesterday the team had the launch event. Rohit Shetty and the contestants interacted with the media during the launch. During this media session, Rohit Shetty was asked which contestants surprised him the most on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - #BLExclusive: From entering Bigg Boss 15 with her husband to how far she can go to support Salman Khan; here's everything that Rakhi Sawant spilled the beans on

Rohit Shetty said, "Muje jisne surprise kiya that was Divyanka Tripathi. She surprised me kyuki pata chalta tha ki jab bhi yeh khiladi jaa raha hai tab darta hai ya nahi darta hai. Yeh nidaar hai. Vishal Aditya Singh joh haar cheez kar jaata hai. So, I would say Divyanka and Vishal surprised me. Arjun for that matter, masti masti mai bechara kar jaata tha." Earlier, there have been reports that Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani are the top five of the season. And now we hear that it is Arjun Bijlani who has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Yes, various reports on social media suggest that the Naagin actor has defeated Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and others to win this season of Rohit Shetty's show. Earlier, Rakhi Sawant revealed the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 before the show's premiere.

Well, while interacting with the paparazzi outside her gym earlier, Rakhi was asked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she welcomed everyone. She said, "Sab log aagaye (Everyone's back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?" Paparazzi hinted her names of the contestants who participated in KKK11 and she said, "Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn't he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won)."