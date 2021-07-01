Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rumoured winner Arjun Bijlani's family celebrates his return from South Africa in the sweetest manner; is the actor already in the party mood?

Arjun Bijlani is known to be a perfect family man. He is back home after wrapping up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. His wife, Neha Swami and son Ayaan planned a grand welcome back for him. The house was decorated with black and gold balloons, scented candles and a table was full of cakes, cupcakes and desserts. Arjun Bijlani is seen picking up his son as he sees how lovingly his family planned this for him. He tells his son that all this happened when he was fast asleep. This has been one of the longest times that Arjun Bijlani is away from home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee of Bekaboo fame approached for Salman Khan's controversial reality show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Swami (@nehaswamibijlani)

But we feel that was this a sort of mini celebration for his victory. As we know, Rakhi Sawant blurted out that Arjun Bijlani has won the show. The handsome hunk has done many successful shows as an actor on TV, and been a top anchor as well. This was his first reality show. He is known to be a fitness enthusiast. Arjun Bijlani was one of the first to confirm that he is going to be on Rohit Shetty's show. He began his homework quite early. The kid put up his dad's pics from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot as decor.

We know that he cannot say anything till the show is telecast. But is this an indication that things turned out a lot better than expected for Arjun Bijlani.