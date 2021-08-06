Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul defends Arjun Bijlani on Sourabh Raaj Jain’s ‘unfair’ elimination – here's what she said

The last episode of 's stunt-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladii garnered controversy for Sourabh Raaj Jain’s unfair elimination, where we saw fans criticising for tagging the Mahabharat actor in the elimination task instead of Nikki Tamboli, who was the weakest among them. In fact, Arjun also reacted to this controversy as he tweeted, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Neha Bhasin to Urfi Javed – here’s the list of contestants you will see on Karan Johar’s show

Now, his co-contestant Sana Makbul has opened up about the unfair elimination as she told an entertainment portal that she felt really bad because Sourabh was a good performer. She praised him and said that right from the first day he performed all the stunts well without getting fear fanda or danger zone.

She revealed that when she asked Arjun that why he chose Sourabh for the elimination task, he replied that Sourabh is a strong contestant and gave assurance of his comeback but it was a sudden twist and everyone were shocked and even cried after his eviction. She concluded it by saying, "If he had a valid reason, then I think who are we to (judge). So, what are your thoughts on Sana's opinion about Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair eviction? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.