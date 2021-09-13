After a commendable journey, Sana Makbul has finally bid adieu to 's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just before the grand finale. Sana competed with Varun Sood and in the elimination stunt during the semi-finals. But unfortunately, luck didn't favour her and Sana got eliminated from the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul are in love? Vote Now

While performing the elimination stunt, Sana managed to get a few flags while jumping from one vehicle's top to another. But she fell from the top, which led her to elimination. Host Rohit Shetty appreciated for her efforts throughout the season and also expressed his shock that she could perform so many stunts. He called her a strong girl.

Sana also took to Twitter to apologise to her fans for disappointing them after bidding adieu to the show. "My decision to do this show , was totally worth it, Thank you all for the hatred ( if you have any against) The immense love you all have given me , your support means a lot Smiling face with haloBouquet i accept I speak less . But my words is value more Red heart love you all," she tweeted.

When a fan, who was saddened by her elimination tweeted that he wanted to see Sana in the grand finale. Replying to the tweet, Sana said, "Thank you Folded hands , sorry to disappoint."

With Abhinav and Sana's elimination in the semi-finals, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale will now take place between the top 6 finalists namely, , , , Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari.

It remains to be seen who will be pronounced as the winner on August 25.