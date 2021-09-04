The episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began with Rohit Shetty announcing that this will be the ticket to finale week. He shows them the ticket for finale and says that they have to face some difficult stunts. He also announces that out of 8 only 6 people will get to fight for the ticket to finale. 2 contestants will not get to play for the ticket. Today, everyone will compete and 2 who won't perform well will get out of the race. The other 6 will have to compete again tomorrow and one of them will get the ticket to finale. He also revealed that there will not be any eliminations this week. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Rahul Vaidya, Kushal Tandon and others SLAM paps for invading privacy at late actor's funeral

The dynamic stunt

Vishal and Rahul have to do a stunt opposite each other while Divyanka has to play against Sana. Vishal and Rahul play first. Rahul Vaidya loses as he falls down from the rope. Vishal Aditya Singh completes the stunt soon and wins. Sana Makbul and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya go next. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya completes the stunt first and wins. Rohit Shetty announces that Rahul and Sana have lost but are not out of the race. They will get another chance.

The water stunt

Two contestants will be made to stand on a plank which open and throw the contestants in th pool. The legs of these contestants will be tied with a weight and they have to first unlock their legs and then release the flags underwater. After releasing the flags the contestants have to ring the bell. The one who rings the bell first will win. Varun will play against Abhinav and Arjun will play against Shweta. Varun and Abhinav go first. When the stunt begins, Varun and Abhinav both stop and decide not to do it. Rohit Shetty gets angry on them and asks them to do it. He warns them to do it or else they will be removed from the show. Abhinav and Varun's friends begin making them understand. Varun and Abhinav agree and do it again. Varun Sood aborts again and Abhinav completes the stunt. Abhinav wins it. Arjun and Shweta go next. Arjun Bijlani completes the stunt first.

Playing with the Crocodiles

This will be a partner stunt where one partner will collect 5 flags tied on the crocodiles. The other partner will enter later and collect the other 5 flags. In the end, there will be a crocodile with red flag. That crocodile has to be picked up and keep it on other side of the fence. Rahul and Varun are the partners while Shweta will play along with Sana. Shweta and Sana go first and complete it. Rahul and Varun also complete the stunt. Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood win the stunt.

With this, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul are out of the ticket to finale race.