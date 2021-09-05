Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Arjun Bijlani will fight for the ticket to finale today. Shweta and Sana were out of the race yesterday. Rohit Shetty announces that only those who win the stunts will go forward in the race while the one who loses will be out of the race. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fearless attitude will help her win the trophy? Vote now

Partner's stunt

One person will be hanging on a crane and later they have to dive into the water. That person has to swim and go towards the Cannon which has the other partner in it. The first partner has to light up the canon that will throw the other partner in the water who has to reach a boat in the water and press the buzzer. Rahul is paired with Varun, Arjun is paired with Vishal and Divyanka is paired with Abhinav. Varun and Rahul go first and complete the stunt. Divyanka and Abhinav also complete the stunt. Arjun and Vishal go last and do the stunt well. Divyanka and Abhinav win the stunt while Varun and Rahul stand second. Vishal and Arjun took the most time and hence are out of the ticket to finale race.

The dynamic car stunt

This was again a partner stunt. Rahul Vaidya was paired with Divyanka Tripathi while Varun Sood was paired with Abhinav Shukla. Rahul-Divyanka go first and remove 13 flags. Varun and Abhinav remove 10 flags. Rahul and Divyanka win the stunt and the finale stunt will happen between them.

The Final Stunt

Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will now fight for the ticket to finale. This will be dynamic stunt again. Both the contestants will perform the stunt together. There will be bus at a height. Divyanka and Rahul will be above the bus and will have to get down of the bus through a ladder there. Then will have to take the dummies tied below the bus. They have to land down and run towards the car. They will have to place the dummies besides the car's tier. Later they have to open the car trunk and take out the 3 rods and join them. After joining they will have to make a blast which will put the bus down and then the bus will blast. Whoever does it first will win. Rahul and Divyanka begin the stunt and perform well. However, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wins the ticket to finale.