Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reacts to Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination and Arjun Bijlani being favoured on the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began recently and fans have been loving this season. The show has been doing well and even the TRPs of the show have been great. The contestants have been doing great until now. The recent episode of the show has been the most talked about. Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. He was sent in the elimination stunt by . Sourabh was up against Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen. Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the stunt according to the rules. She was still faster than Sourabh. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, the contestants including and felt it was unfair to take Sourabh's name as he never failed in any task. The netizens also showcased their anger on social media as they called his elimination wrong.

Arjun Bijlani also reacted to this and now Shweta Tiwari has given her opinion on this. She had strongly supported Sourabh Raaj Jain during the elimination and also said that Arjun made a wrong choice. Now, while an interaction with the paparazzi, Shweta Tiwari said, "He was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. I think Arjun could have chosen someone else but it's done now. We have come home now." Earlier, during the K-Medal race, Arjun and Vishal were the contenders and Arjun had won. Shweta had raised her voice saying that she feels Vishal did the stunt faster than Arjun. Hence, Shweta Tiwari was asked if she feels the makers are favouring Arjun Bijlani.

Shweta said, "I don't think they are favouring a particular contestant. But I felt in that particular act, Vishal had done better. Even Arjun had lost in some stunts."