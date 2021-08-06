Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh drops a sizzling pic wearing only a towel; Abhinav Shukla has the funniest reaction

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is gaining momentum. The show which has our fave TV stars doing dangerous stunts is an adrenaline-raising affair. This year we have quite a line-up with some of the top stars of the Indian TV industry. Vishal Aditya Singh who is part of the line-up has been working hard on his fitness of late. He has worked on his body and the results are for all to see. Today, he has posted a picture of his on his social media. He can see him clad just in a black towel. Check out the picture... Also Read - Tumse Pyaar Hai song: Rubina Dilaik's adorable expressions and Abhinav Shukla's romeo avatar makes this the love song of the year

The best reaction came from Abhinav Shukla. He commented, "I also got ABS in my motorcycle." It is too funny. As we know, abs is an important component of a motorcycle to protect the wheels. Abhinav Shukla is also known for his commitment to fitness. The handsome hunk works out on a daily basis. He also has a toned body and his flat tummy was on full display on Bigg Boss 14. Fans commented that Vishal Aditya Singh was looking damn hot and we agree on that.

Vishal Aditya Singh has been making news for his stint. The ladies of the show have showered immense love on him. His kind-hearted attitude has won hearts. Also, he has been in the news for dating Sana Makbul. The actor has denied it saying that a man and woman can be just friends and people need not be so envious to spread rumours every time. His former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli got very upset when the frying pan scene was recreated on the show. She spoke about how it affected her family emotionally and mentally.