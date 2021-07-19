Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh's fans slam the channel as 'DISGUSTING' after they recreate the 'frying pan' incident involving his ex Madhurima Tuli — read tweets

Last night, Nikki Tamboli got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It was a disappointing show from the lady who proved that she was a task queen in Bigg Boss 14. Vishal Aditya Singh got saved as he managed the elimination stunt. Yesterday, there was a moment where host Rohit Shetty asked Maheck Chahal to hit Vishal Aditya Singh with the frying pan. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 will remember the epic fight where his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli in a fit of rage hit him on his hips with a frying pan. Though it was not a violent blow, it resulted in her being out of the show. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla gets caught in the MIDDLE of online toxicity; urges fans, 'Please DO NOT REPEAT, let's be dignified'

Later, Vishal Aditya Singh had spoken about how the incident was a very distressing one for him. In fact, it is a traumatic memory for both Madhurima Tuli and him. The actress came out and said that she was provoked beyond measure to do that. Anyways, the two had put the incident behind them. Fans and viewers did not like it when the channel decided to recreate that incident. Check out the tweets here...

Shame...

E funny na tha, na he or na kabi hoga... #VishalAdityaSingh — Chu - Chiya (@team_biggboss) July 19, 2021

This was so wrong I can’t begin to even spell it out! Poor guy! #VishalAdityaSingh https://t.co/sm1xtWeOEC — Sush | Divyanka In KKK ? (@diveksquadx) July 19, 2021

this was so not funny and unnecessary! we all could see how uncomfortable #VishalAdityaSingh was and they didnt have to bring BB13 histrionics to his fresh new project. Its sad how one incident is defining his entire identity. Dont do this yall:( — Ethereal?✨ (@aadiya_1204) July 18, 2021

That pan incident should not be included

That was disrespectful #VishalAdityaSingh

#KKK11 — Nina Malik (@Malik5Nina) July 18, 2021

Idk much about #VishalAdityaSingh, but i guess the pan clip wasn't a pleasant memory from his expressions! They could've avoided it easily but....

Well kudos the way he performed! Strong Contender for sure!?#KKK11 #VishalAdityaSingh pic.twitter.com/638N9UKS4M — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) July 18, 2021

We can surely understand how uncomfortable he would have been. But the good thing is that he is working hard to give his best on the show.