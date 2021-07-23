Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh indulges in some flirty banter with Sana Makbul on Instagram and we're like ahem, ahem!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making a lot of noise. Even before the show started, dating rumours started floating around. The new friendship between Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul caught the attention of many. Gossip mills started speculating that something was brewing between the two. But Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul were quick to deny saying that they were just good friends. Well, Sana Makbul is quite a pretty young lady and anyone can fall for her. She has posted a video of her twirling in the lehenga she wore for the reception of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. She is looking gorgeous and was showered with compliments. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari turns into a seductress as she flaunts her washboard abs in a bralette and hot pink pantsuit – view pics

The song being played for the Insta reel was Do you love me? Reading that, Vishal Aditya Singh asked, "Do you" with an emoji face. Needless to say, fans were quick to react on his comment. Some told him to be frank about his fondness for Sana Makbul while others felt that she was not perfect for him. Vishal was asked about her earlier also. He had told a daily, "Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, 'duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don't be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)'. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Nikki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her."

Sana Makbul also gushed about him to a paper. She said, "Vishal is a man, not a boy. That's what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is a very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship...We are good friends and focused on our careers. I like him and he is a great friend."