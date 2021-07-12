Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh REACTS to dating rumours with co-contestant Sana Makbul

While we can't wait for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi to go on air, the fans showered their love on the pics of the contestants, who shared BTS images from the sets of the show. Among these pics, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul's loved-up photos grabbed the headlines. In fact, the rumours surfaced that both of them are dating each other. Now, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has denied this rumour and said they are 'great friends.' Also Read - Vivek Dahiya declares Divyanka Tripathi Biwi no. 1 as they celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary with cakes, chocolates, flowers and a lot of PDA

Talking to E Times, Vishal said, "Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, 'duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don't be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)'. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her."

Sana also called it a fake news and said that she is currently focusing on her career and said, "Vishal is a man, not a boy. That's what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship…We are good friends and focused on our careers. I like him and he is a great friend."

In the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, we will see celebs like , , and others performing some daredevil action stunts.