Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh REVEALS he used to flirt with Shweta Tiwari! And you won't believe how the actress used to react

There's no doubt that Vishal Aditya Singh and had lots of fun together shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The two had been sharing fun pictures from the sets and enjoy their camaraderie. But many might not know that Vishal and Shweta have earlier worked together in their 2015 TV show Begusarai. And since Vishal was always in awe of Shweta's beauty, he used to flirt with her and she used to call him a kid.

"Shweta Tiwari is a great co-actor and friend. I have always been in awe of her beauty. When we had shot for our TV show Begusarai (2015), I would flirt with her innocently and she used to scold me and laugh it off. She used to say, 'Chal bhag, you are a kid'. I respect her and her vast body of work. She used to play my bhabhi in the show and after a leap, she played my mother, so I started calling her momma. And ever since, I have called her that," Vishal told TOI.

Not long ago, Shweta had shared a video of her makeup artist whom she tells, "So you promise you will make me look prettier?" And he replied, "Oh yes, mumma!" She then looked at the camera and told her fans, "So, by the way, if you guys do not know. My nickname."

Talking about his experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Vishal said that unlike Bigg Boss, he got a chance to bond with his fellow contestants. "I was in a happy space when I participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. I enjoyed joking and fighting with Shweta in Cape Town – she is a good friend. When you connect with someone, it shows and you feel nice. Sometimes you enter into fights and the nature of the show is such (referring to Bigg Boss) that things go out of control. On the other hand, in Khatron Ke Khiladi, we were in a beautiful country and in an open space after a long time and all of us bonded beautifully,” he added.

's stunt-based reality show has started airing on television from July 17 onwards. Contestants including , , , Nikki Tamboli, , Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, , Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen will be seen performing high-octane stunts.