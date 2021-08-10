Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh speaks up about the recreation of the frying pan incident on the show [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going great guns. While the eliminations have been questionable, people are loving the competitive spirit of this group. One of the incidents that left a bad taste in our mouth was the one where Rohit Shetty hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. They felt it was not needed. The episode made fans of the actor cringe and they called out the makers on social media. His ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli was also enraged. She posted a video calling out the makers for being so insensitive knowing how the incident affected them emotionally and mentally. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

Vishal Aditya Singh told us, "I do not want to comment on any reaction. But there are incidents that happen in a person's life, which people around them do not forget for a long time. It can be good or bad. At times, they revived time and again. It is upto you if you want to be upset by it or just move, laughing it off. I chose to do the later. I have put that incident behind me. It does not affect me any more. I have moved on. Yes, it took some time but now I am not going to be bothered whatever people say about it."

After the episode, Madhurima Tuli put out a video with a message. She said, " My Mom is crying since morning, she has diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don't know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened. Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family's emotions again and again.. Thank you."