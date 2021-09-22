As the finale of 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is around the corner, fans of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are praising the TV actress for performing every stunt like a boss. While the gorgeous lady is one of the strongest contenders of the show and viewers are expecting it to win it, husband Vivek Dahiya has penned a cute post for his better-half ahead of the finale telling her 'Tum “winning” ke uppar ho.' Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts the winner's trophy

The post reads, "Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale inside pictures promise Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and more will ensure a dhamakedaar battle royale

He added, "Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now. Proud of you my Dhaakad Girl @divyankatripathidahiya *Caption typed mid air*." For the unversed, fans of Divyanka always trend #DhaakadGirl on social media (Twitter and Instagram) whenever she aces any stunt in the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Did Nikki Tamboli and Aastha Gill just CONFIRM Arjun Bijlani is the winner? Watch this BTS video to know

Talking about the finale, we will see Varun Sood, , , , Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vishal Aditya Singh competing with each other to lift the winner's trophy of the stunt-reality show. The finale episode of the show will be aired in the upcoming weekend and post that the Saturday and Sunday slot will be replaced by 's Bigg Boss 15. So, who do you think will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.