Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ended recently and now one of the friendships that happened through this show also ended. Yes, we are talking about Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya. Recently, we saw Rahul Vaidya unfollowing Sana Makbul on Instagram. Now, in an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Sana opened up about her falling out with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, and why she does not want to speak with him again. She revealed that their friendship was affected when their fans began arguing with each other on social media. She said that Rahul was a dear friend and around the time the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi was aired, someone made a comment on Twitter about her acing a stunt. Sana shared that she posts swimwear pictures, but has never received a negative comment. But suddenly someone commented on her wall about Rahul and XYZ party are fighting and she was caught in the middle.

She had liked all the comments to make fans feel like she's paying attention. Sana explained, "Me liking and retweeting that tweet was supposed to mean, 'Haha, they didn't think this girl could do it, and she did it'. So it wasn't a direct thing to Rahul or anyone. And this was how it began." Sana Makbul then shared that RKV fans were then abusing her but Rahul Vaidya was quite sweet and even messaged her and she told him to ignore it. Later after 15 days, Sana noticed that Rahul had unfollowed her on Instagram and she asked him the reason for it. Rahul told her that it was because she had liked and retweeted that tweet. Sana told him it wasn't for him and why is it affecting him.

Sana revealed that she tried having a conversation with Rahul, but realised that if their bond could be reduced to this, then she was better off not engaging with him. She called Rahul petty and kiddish and feels that she can never talk to him again.