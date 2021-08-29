Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh hints 'nikaah hogi' with co-contestant Sana Makbul; ‘momma’ Shweta Tiwari reacts to their dinner date

Vishal Aditya Singh said 'nikaah hogi' with Sana Maqbul after the two were spotted on a dinner date on Friday night.