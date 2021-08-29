Vishal Aditya Singh said 'nikaah hogi' with Sana Maqbul after the two were spotted on a dinner date on Friday night.

Popular TV actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul, who participated in 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, bonded well during their stint in the stunt-reality show. While their cute pics from Cape Town, sparked the rumours of their affair, the duo were spotted together on Friday as the stepped out for a dinner date. They were snapped by the paps and we saw one of the photographer’s asking them, “Shaadi kab ho rahi hai?” To which Vishal quickly replies, “Shaadi thodi hogi? hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl). This response from Vishal amazed Sana. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya or Varun Sood – Who do you think will get rid of 'fear phanda' next week? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Later, , who got clicked at the airport was asked to give her reaction on Vishal and Sana's date, to which she said, “Kya kahun? Usse ladki mil gayi toh mil gayi (What can I say? If he says he has found a girl, he has).” Vishal fondly calls Shweta 'momma'. When asked further, she jokingly replied, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahi karte (Kids nowadays don’t ask their parents for permission before doing things).” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 28, 2021, highlights: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh saved from elimination

Earlier while talking to a leading portal, Vishal had based the rumours of his affair with Sana as he said, “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Nikki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her.” The actor was eliminated last week but earned his place back after defeating evicted contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill in a task. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Post Sourabh Raaj Jain's exit from the show, netizens gets emotional and heartbroken – view tweets