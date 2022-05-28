Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shoot is going to start in South Africa in a few days time. This time, the line-up is terrific. We have some of the biggest names from the TV industry like , , Shiivangi Joshi, and others. Late last night, everyone was seen at the Mumbai International Airport departing for the event. The shoot is going to happen in Cape Town, South Africa which was the location last year too. The show has been trending and how on social media. Shivangi Joshi looked the most confident at the airport as she was seen in white shorts and tee. The young lady looks all set for the challenge. Also Read - Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi says Shah Rukh Khan's son deserves an apology from NCB

SHIVANGI JOSHI LOOKS CONFIDENT

JANNAT ZUBAIR IS EMOTIONAL

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is also one of the star contestants of the show. She looked a bit nervous. We can see that her mom and dad are emotional. Jannat's mom hugs her baby for some precious moments of encouragement.

RUBINA DILAIK AND ABHINAV SHUKLA GIVE COUPLE GOALS

Rubina Dilaik and came together. He was seen pushing her trolley and showering her with hugs. The actress carried a huge yellow tote bag with her along with a Yves Saint Laurent sling one. Given the kind of luggage she had, it looks like Abhinav is also headed with her.

PRATIK SEHAJPAL WAS WITH HIS MOM, SHAILJAA AND FAMILY

It looks like his entire family came to see him off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Pratik Sehajpal's mom Shailjaa came to see him off along with Prerna Sehajpal and her husband.

We can see that fans are very excited. We are sure the other videos will come in a while. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be hosted by .