Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Abhinav Shukla reveals the REAL reason why Rubina Dilaik is being voted for elimination from the show every time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik is right now at the lowest point in the show as she is nominated by the entire contestants of the show for not completing the task and she even felt that it's unfair for everyone to judge her for not completing that one task as she gave her hundred percent. She said in the show, "I am the least liked person here". Later the other contestants were seen talking about her and calling her mean. While Rubina is fighting for her survival in the show, her hubby and television actor Abhinav Shukla has come out in her support and is claiming that every time the strongest contender is removed first from the competition.

In an interaction with TOI he spoke about Rubina being eliminated by the entire contestant of the show, he said, " In a reality show, people tend to eliminate the threat. Judging someone on one stunt reveals the fact that they want to get rid of the strongest. Whoever they think is the strongest, they tend to team up against. There is no rocket science there. Some can say that they want to compete with the strongest but that's not true, because everyone wants to win the show. So when they see some potential in a person and feel that they are stronger, they will surely try to eliminate that one and that's what happened with Rubina too."

Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Abhinav Shukla even added that he feels Rubina is being ganged up and shared his example on the same, " I have participated in a fair number of reality shows, so I understand how people think and how they gang up against the strong ones".

While Rubina is hailed as the streets contestant, even - the host of the show had once heaved praises for the Bigg Boss 14 winner and had said that the good thing about her is that she gives her 100 percent in every task and tries to finish it. We wonder if Rubina will manage to survive till the end?