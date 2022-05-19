Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Divya Agarwal, Siddharth Nigam gives Rohit Shetty's show a pass; here's why

It was being said that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were willing to have Siddharth Nigam on Rohit Shetty hosted reality show and trying their best for it to happen. But Siddharth is not ready to participate in the show.