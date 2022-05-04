Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande confirm participation in Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is in the news. 's show is going to be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The team will be flying out of India by the end of May. As of now, pre-production is going on. confirmed her participation on the show yesterday. She said that she is keen to explore her fears under the guidance of Rohit Shetty. Now, and Rajiv Adatia have confirmed that they are going on the show. We feel that more confirmations will come up in the next few days. Also Read - Lock Upp winner: Poonam Pandey opens up on who should walk away with the trophy [Exclusive]

Chetna Pande said in a statement to India Forums that she had been part of reality shows before but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The reality show is a real test of one's fearlessness, determination and willpower. She was quoted as saying, "I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory." Rajiv Adatia was one of the confirmed participant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 right from the start.

He told India Forums, "I think of myself as a strong competitor and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is something that I always wanted to do. I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it's once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test." The show will also reportedly see names like , Shivangi Joshi, , Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Munawar Faruqui and others.