Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most popular stunt-based adventure show which is hosted by . The show has grabbed a lot of attention with its never-ending controversies and fights among the contestants. There are reports that the show has got its top 4 finalists, while some fans declared as the winner. Every week the elimination stunt happens and it leaves fans disheartened. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh sizzles in new photoshoot, Naagin 6 clocks 50 episodes, Paras Kalnawat makes another shocking revelation and more

In this weekend episode, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann and Pratik Sehajpal had to complete the task. But, Pratik did not complete his task and got evicted from the show. According to media reports, Pratik was nervous before the stunt started. Due to this he aborted the stunt and exited the show. Fans are shocked and surprised as Pratik was out from Rohit's show. Several netizens felt that Pratik was going to be the winner of the show. Apart from Pratik, Erica Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi got eliminated from the show earlier. Also Read - Nach Baliye 10: Shehnaaz Gill, Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal to CONTEST as singles on the show? Here's latest TWIST, judges, premiere date

Have a look at it - Also Read - Karan Johar calls talk of Bollywood's downward slide 'nonsense'; says, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo have done huge numbers'

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik breaks down after accuses her of trying to be 'seen' on the show

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik will be seen breaking down after her co-contestant Mohit Malik accuses her of wanting to be ‘seen’ on the show. In the promo, Mohit and Rubina will be seen in one group and they had to perform a snake-based task. Rubina will be seen getting jitters before doing a stunt and Mohit can be seen telling her how she had volunteered to do the same just because she wanted to be ‘seen more’ on the show. Rubina expresses her desire to walk out from her team. Netizens slammed Mohit for his statement and accused him of being highly insecure about Rubina.

Kanika Mann breaks silence on Rubina Dilaik's accusation of cheating in her task

Kanika Mann was accused by Rubina Dilaik of cheating on the Ostrich task after the former actress had accessed her phone to search, "How to tame an Ostrich". Kanika had denied the allegation and said that she did not know the meaning of tame word. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kanika said that she did not cheat and said that she does not owe anyone any explanation. She even said that sometimes what people may call cheating is actually a very grey area- it's not black and white.