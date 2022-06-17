Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shooting is happening in Cape Town alongside host Rohit Shetty, as you read this. Various celebrity contestants have participated in the stunt-based reality TV show and there have been updates about the same every day. As per the latest news, former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated from the show. However, it's Rubina Dilaik's statement about Shivangi, that has caught our attention. Also Read - Khatron Ke khiladi 12: Before the new season, take a look at the most dangerous stunts in the history of Rohit Shetty's show

Shivangi eliminated from KKK12?

A handle by the name of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 tazakhabarr has shared a post saying that Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated. However, they have also assured fans that she will be back on the show soon as a wildcard contestant. Shivangi Joshi entered the reality TV space for the first time. She has been very excited about her stint. Well, this is indeed sad news for all her fans. However, it is not confirmed and we might want to wait till the episode airs. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani aka Mukku of Anupamaa REVEALS she is acing THESE stunts but...

Rubina's take on Shivangi

A video has been going viral on Twitter in which Rubina Dilaik is seen heaping praises on Shivangi Joshi. While interacting with a news portal, Rubina talked about a stunt with loads of hurdles. The actress praised Shivangi's calm demeanour while performing the stunt. Rubina was visibly shocked while talking about Shivangi. She adds, "Usmein itna thehrav hai ki aisa lagta hai, usko to shayad darr hi nahi lag raha (She can stay put that one might think she is fearless)." Rubina went on to add, "She is just so normal in it. But it takes so much of courage to do all of it and yet be so calm." Check out the video here: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Top TV actress throws tantrums on the sets of Rohit Shetty's show [Exclusive]

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Apart from Shivangi and Rubina, other contestants list include Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, , , Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and . Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will start premiering from 2nd July onwards, Sat-Sun 9 pm.