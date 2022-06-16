Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most awaited TV reality shows of the year. This year, many famous personalities from the TV industry are a part of Rohit Shetty’s show like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mr. Faisu and others. Recently, Aneri aka Mukku of Anupamaa revealed about the stunts that she is doing in Cape Town, and which ones she is finding it difficult and which are easy for her. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar announces release date; confirms clash with Aamir Khan

While talking to India Forums, Aneri said, "I got pro at doing reptiles stunts. I'm too good with creepy crawlies. So much so that, I can do pest-control at people's house (laughs). While I could pull off these kind of stunts, I really found it difficult to face the shock stunts. Those shocks were unbearable and I couldn't take them."

The actress further stated that she hasn't participated in the show to win it, but she is just there for an experience. She also stated that she is a fighter and won't give up. Aneri also revealed that she is missing her parents a lot and will start crying the moment she sees them.

Well, Aneri left Anupamaa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is not yet known whether she will make a comeback to the Star Plus' show or not. But, while talking to BollywoodLife about her comeback, the actress had earlier stated, “I always say, never say never. But I would want to start something new in my career when it comes to shows. So, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a new beginning.”

In Anupamaa, they have shown that Mukku’s character had to go to America for some property dealing work. It will be interesting to see if Aneri makes a comeback on the show, what will be her new track.