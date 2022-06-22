Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani OPENS UP on her relationship rumours with Harsh Rajput; 'I am dating...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput's relationship rumours often grabs a lot of eyeballs, once again the couple sparked their dating rumours when he had come to the airport to drop Aneri while she was on her way to South Africa to participate in Rohit Shetty's show.