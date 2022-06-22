Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani OPENS UP on her relationship rumours with Harsh Rajput; 'I am dating...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Aneri Vajani who is right now performing some kickass stunts in the show to keep her mark has been linked up her buddy Harsh Rajput quite often. Their relationship rumours sparked nice again when he had come to the airport to drop her while she was on her way to South Africa to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Finally talking about her dating rumours with the actor she said to TOI, " I am dating somebody and that’s my work. I want to focus on my work right now and when the time is right, everyone will get to know when I am getting married? Who am I dating? I want people to know me by my work and not my relationships. Yes, I have a lot of special friends." Also Read - Kiara Advani reveals what she thinks about Sidharth Malhotra amid their dating rumours

The actress even confidently said that she is not the one who will hide her relationship or marriage, she will tell the world about her marriage and relationship when she will have one, " And everyone will get to know when am I getting married? Who am I dating? I want people to know me by my work and not my relationships. Yes, I have a lot of special friends.".

Aneri is one of the cutest TV actresses Her stint in Anupamaa as Mukku was loved, however, she left the show abruptly as her track was almost over and she got this new opportunity with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Aneri is damn happy that she got to be a part of this huge show at this young age. Talking bout stunts and her bonding with the filmmaker , Aneri in the same interaction with TOI said, " We are having an amazing time performing stunts under Rohit Shetty sir's guidance. The way he pushes us to do the stunts or just to go for it, is amazing. What I would do before my stunts, I would think a lot and have too many questions like why am I doing this? And then I would look at Rohit sir and he would confidently say hojaayega, it would just motivate me immediately."

Aneri is one of the streets contestants among the other participants in this show and her fans are rooting for her strongly to even win the show.